Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Scheduled for live BP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Woodruff (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He will throw an additional couple live BP sessions after Monday before progressing to Cactus League outings. Woodruff is considered healthy, but the Brewers are slow-playing him this spring after his 2025 season ended due to a right lat strain. The veteran hurler held a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB in 64.2 innings last season after making it back from shoulder surgery and returned to Milwaukee when he accepted the team's one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer in November.

