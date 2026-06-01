Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Set for live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Woodruff (shoulder) will throw a three-up live batting practice session Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He's expected to throw around 60 pitches in the outing. He could be cleared to rejoin the Brewers' rotation after that, though it's also possible they'll ask him to make a rehab start. Woodruff has been sidelined since late April because of right shoulder inflammation.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
25 days ago