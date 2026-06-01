Brandon Woodruff Injury: Set for live batting practice
Woodruff (shoulder) will throw a three-up live batting practice session Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He's expected to throw around 60 pitches in the outing. He could be cleared to rejoin the Brewers' rotation after that, though it's also possible they'll ask him to make a rehab start. Woodruff has been sidelined since late April because of right shoulder inflammation.
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