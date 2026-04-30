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Brandon Woodruff Injury: Set for time off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that Woodruff (arm) will receive some time off before making his next start, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff averaged just 85 mph on his fastball during his start Thursday and was pulled after throwing just 21 pitches over 1.1 innings. He said after the game that he didn't feel any pain while on the mound but is instead dealing with a case of dead arm. There's a real chance that the 33-year-old ends up spending time on the injured list, though the Brewers will hold off on making a decision for now while they run additional tests on him. Logan Henderson is a likely candidate to join the big club and start in Woodruff's place.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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