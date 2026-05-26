Brandon Woodruff Injury: Throwing 60-pitch live BP next week
Woodruff (shoulder) is scheduled for a 60-pitch live batting practice session next week, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Woodruff continues to get ramped back up after going down with right shoulder inflammation in late April. It's unclear whether the extended simulated game will replace a rehab assignment or if the veteran hurler will need a rehab outing in addition to the sim game. Woodruff held a 3.60 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 30 innings covering six starts for the Brewers before getting hurt.
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