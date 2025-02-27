Brandon Woodruff Injury: Throws third sim game

Woodruff (shoulder) threw a simulated game consisting of about 30 pitches Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Woodruff has now faced hitters on three occasions this spring and has built his workload up from around 20 pitches to 30. While Woodruff is being treated as a full participant in spring training, he's still being ramped up slowly following his October 2023 shoulder surgery and is not being viewed as a realistic candidate for the Opening Day rotation. Following his second sim game this past Friday, Woodruff told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that his fastball was touching 92 miles per hour, which is about three ticks below his average velocity from his last healthy season in 2023. Woodruff could need to complete another sim game or two before the Brewers potentially make room for him in the Cactus League pitching schedule.