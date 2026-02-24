Brandon Woodruff Injury: Tracking toward avoiding IL
The Brewers say Woodruff (lat) is "on track to begin the season in the rotation," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff is scheduled for a two-up live batting practice session Sunday and then he will begin game progression, per Rosiak. This report comes one day after Woodruff said his Opening Day availability is "up in the air", so expect many more reports on Woodruff's status between now and the start of the season. Woodruff hasn't thrown 70-plus innings in the majors since 2022, so the Brewers will proceed with caution this spring in hopes of having him available for the postseason.
