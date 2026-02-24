Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Tracking toward avoiding IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

The Brewers say Woodruff (lat) is "on track to begin the season in the rotation," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is scheduled for a two-up live batting practice session Sunday and then he will begin game progression, per Rosiak. This report comes one day after Woodruff said his Opening Day availability is "up in the air", so expect many more reports on Woodruff's status between now and the start of the season. Woodruff hasn't thrown 70-plus innings in the majors since 2022, so the Brewers will proceed with caution this spring in hopes of having him available for the postseason.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
27 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
39 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
41 days ago