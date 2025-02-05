Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Unlikely to be ready Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated in a recent interview that he does not expect Woodruff (shoulder) to be ready by Opening Day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff underwent surgery in October of 2023 to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. His rehab had to be paused in August when he wasn't progressing as hoped, and while things have gone well with his recovery since then, he will be behind at the start of camp. A clearer timetable of when Woodruff will be ready for his season debut could be available at some point during spring training.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
