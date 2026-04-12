Brandon Woodruff News: Sharp in no-decision

Woodruff settled for a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings of work.

Woodruff rebounded nicely Sunday from his last outing in which he allowed five runs. The 33-year-old was gotten to twice in the fourth inning, once via a James Wood solo homer and the other on a sacrifice fly. Despite not getting the result he was hoping for, it's a step in the right direction for the right-hander, who has had some early-season struggles and is sitting at a 4.32 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched on the year so far.