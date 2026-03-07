Brandon Woodruff News: Starting Saturday

Woodruff (lat) will start for the Brewers in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Woodruff ended the 2025 season on the 15-day injured list due to a right lat strain. He was limited to mound work and live batting practices to open spring training, and the 33-year-old right-hander is ready to take the next step by pitching in Grapefruit League action Saturday. It's a positive sign that Woodruff will be on the Brewers' Opening Day roster.