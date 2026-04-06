Brandon Woodruff News: Stumbles in no-decision

Woodruff took a no-decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Following an encouraging season debut against the Rays, when he fired five innings of two-run ball, Woodruff stumbled a bit in his second start. The right-hander was tagged for three extra-base hits Monday, though a fielding error by David Hamilton at least prevented each of the hurler's runs allowed to be earned in the fourth inning. A positive takeaway is that Woodruff launched 94 pitches -- he tossed just 67 in his 2026 debut -- and he has also a favorable home matchup versus Washington set for this weekend.