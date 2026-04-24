Brandon Woodruff News: Tagged with first loss
Woodruff (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander started strong with two scoreless frames but allowed single tallies in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Woodruff delivered quality starts in his previous two outings but didn't come back out for the sixth inning Friday. He's gone at least five frames in each of his five starts this year and has a 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 1212 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week20 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More