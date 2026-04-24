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Brandon Woodruff News: Tagged with first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:33pm

Woodruff (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander started strong with two scoreless frames but allowed single tallies in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Woodruff delivered quality starts in his previous two outings but didn't come back out for the sixth inning Friday. He's gone at least five frames in each of his five starts this year and has a 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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