Brandon Young News: Back in big leagues

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 8:15am

The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Orioles have an opening in their rotation this weekend in Detroit that could be filled by Young, if the club wants to give Kyle Gibson more time in the minors to get stretched out before making his 2025 debut. The right-handed Young yielded three runs over four innings against the Reds this past weekend in his major-league debut.

Brandon Young
