Brandon Young News: Candidate to start next week

Young is a candidate to be called up to start next week when the Orioles need a fifth starter, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Young had been scheduled to start Friday at Triple-A Norfolk but has been pushed back to Sunday, which could indicate the Orioles are lining him up to take the ball next weekend against the Reds. The 26-year-old has permitted just two unearned runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings in his first two outings with Norfolk this season. If Young is indeed promoted next week, he would be making his major-league debut.