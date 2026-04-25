Brandon Young News: Carried to win by offense
Young (2-0) picked up the win Friday in a 10-3 rout of the Red Sox, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
Called up Thursday to fill in for Dean Kremer (quadricep) in the rotation, Young tossed 65 of 93 pitches for strikes in a solid effort that was backed by a 20-hit, six-homer barrage from Baltimore's bats. The right-hander has gotten the job done in two spot starts this season, but he should get a longer runway this time with Kremer not expected back until at least mid-May. Young will take a 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Astros.
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