Brandon Young News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Young was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander made three appearances in the Grapefruit League in his first big-league camp, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings. While a tad on the older side, Young is a legitimate major-league prospect and he figures to debut at some point this season after being added to the Orioles' 40-man roster in November.

