Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Delivers five shutout frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Young (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Young was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make his first MLB start of the season and delivered strong results, holding the White Sox scoreless and picking up the win. The right-hander saw extended opportunities as a rookie last season but struggled, posting a 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 12 starts and 57.2 innings. With Zach Eflin (elbow) on the shelf and Young turning in a positive outing Monday, the 27-year-old could be in line for another start over the weekend, though Dean Kremer remains a viable alternative to enter the rotation.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
228 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
233 days ago
MLB Props: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB Props: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
234 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
234 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 15: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 15: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
234 days ago