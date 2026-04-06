Brandon Young News: Delivers five shutout frames
Young (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.
Young was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make his first MLB start of the season and delivered strong results, holding the White Sox scoreless and picking up the win. The right-hander saw extended opportunities as a rookie last season but struggled, posting a 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 12 starts and 57.2 innings. With Zach Eflin (elbow) on the shelf and Young turning in a positive outing Monday, the 27-year-old could be in line for another start over the weekend, though Dean Kremer remains a viable alternative to enter the rotation.
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