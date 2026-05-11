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Brandon Young News: Effective vs. Yankees on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Young allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

This was far from Young's most dominant start, but he mostly kept a talented Yankees lineup in check. The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Ben Rice in the second inning and otherwise kept New York out of the scoring column. Young was somewhat wild, throwing only 54 of 97 pitches for strikes and issuing three free passes, but the three hits he allowed were his second-lowest in an outing this season. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA through 26.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to be a road matchup in Washington.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
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