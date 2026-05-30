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Brandon Young News: Fans seven in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Young didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were a career high for Young, who needed 86 pitches (59 strikes) to deliver his second straight quality start and third of the season. The 27-year-old right-hander was headed for his second loss in eight starts, however, until the O's mounted a five-run rally in the ninth inning. Young will take a 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB through 43 innings into his next outing, which lines up to be a rematch with the Jays back in Toronto.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
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