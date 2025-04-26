Brandon Young News: Optioned following Saturday's game

The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk following the Orioles' 4-3 loss to the Tigers in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Young took the loss in the matinee, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings. Young started two games for the Orioles, and his move to Triple-A indicates that Kyle Gibson (back) could make his season debut next week. Grant Wolfram was recalled from Norfolk in a corresponding move.