Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Optioned following Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 4:03pm

The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk following the Orioles' 4-3 loss to the Tigers in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Young took the loss in the matinee, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings. Young started two games for the Orioles, and his move to Triple-A indicates that Kyle Gibson (back) could make his season debut next week. Grant Wolfram was recalled from Norfolk in a corresponding move.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now