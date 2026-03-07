Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Optioned to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Orioles optioned Young to minor-league camp Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Young made 12 starts for Baltimore last season, pitching to an unsightly 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 57.2 innings. He was always a long shot to break camp given the Orioles' pitching additions over the offseason. The right-hander will presumably stay stretched out as starting depth at Triple-A Norfolk.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
198 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
203 days ago
MLB Props: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB Props: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
204 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
204 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 15: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 15: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
204 days ago