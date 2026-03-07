Brandon Young News: Optioned to minor-league camp
The Orioles optioned Young to minor-league camp Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Young made 12 starts for Baltimore last season, pitching to an unsightly 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 57.2 innings. He was always a long shot to break camp given the Orioles' pitching additions over the offseason. The right-hander will presumably stay stretched out as starting depth at Triple-A Norfolk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21198 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week203 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Props: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Friday, August 15204 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 15204 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 15: Expert Predictions and Best Bets204 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More