Brandon Young News: Promoted ahead of debut

The Orioles recalled Young from High-A Aberdeen to start Saturday's game against the Reds.

Young has made three starts this season for Triple-A Norfolk, turning in a 2.76 ERA and 0.93 WHIP alongside a 17:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings. His start Saturday will mark his major-league debut, and a strong outing could buy him another turn through the rotation before Kyle Gibson's projected return to the majors at the start of May. Scott Blewett was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.