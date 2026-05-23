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Brandon Young News: Saturday's start postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 10:39am

Young and the Orioles won't face the Tigers on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

The two sides will make up Saturday's contest in a doubleheader Sunday, and Young will draw the start in the early game, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. The 27-year-old has given up three earned runs or fewer in five of his six big-league starts this season, though he made it through just 3.2 innings during his most recent outing against the Nationals.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
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