Brandon Young News: Saturday's start postponed

Young and the Orioles won't face the Tigers on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

The two sides will make up Saturday's contest in a doubleheader Sunday, and Young will draw the start in the early game, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. The 27-year-old has given up three earned runs or fewer in five of his six big-league starts this season, though he made it through just 3.2 innings during his most recent outing against the Nationals.