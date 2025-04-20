Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Sent back down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 7:47am

The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Young got his first MLB call-up and made his big-league debut Saturday against the Reds. He got the start and yielded three runs over four innings, but he'll now rejoin Norfolk's rotation. The Orioles recalled righty Cody Poteet from Triple-A to take Young's roster spot, though it could be veteran Kyle Gibson, who is ramping up in the minors with a start Sunday, who gets the next open spot in Baltimore's rotation Friday against Detroit, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
