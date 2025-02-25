Brandon Young News: Shows increased velocity

Young averaged 95 mph with his four-seamer (touched 97 mph) in his first Grapefruit League outing Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Young isn't a serious threat to make the big club out of camp, barring injuries ahead of him, but he made a strong statement in his first appearance of the spring after averaging 92-93 mph with his fastball in 2024. The results were good too, as he tossed two scoreless innings against the Phillies in Clearwater. His two strikeouts were both called strikes on 95-mph fastballs. Young came into the year relevant because of his proximity to the big leagues, but if his fastball has jumped a grade, that would obviously improve his long-term upside. The 26-year-old righty also worked on his slider and changeup this offseason after logging a 3.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 89 innings at Triple-A last year.