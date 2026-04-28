Brandon Young News: Sticking around in rotation
Young is slated to start Thursday's game against the Astros at Camden Yards.
Young will end up sticking around with the Orioles for a second turn through the rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk last week in the wake of Dean Kremer (quadriceps) landing on the injured list. While stepping into Kremer's spot in the rotation Friday, Young earned a win while striking out five Red Sox batters and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk. With Kremer due to miss multiple weeks, Young should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation so long as he continues to perform adequately.
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