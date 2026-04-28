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Brandon Young News: Sticking around in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Young is slated to start Thursday's game against the Astros at Camden Yards.

Young will end up sticking around with the Orioles for a second turn through the rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk last week in the wake of Dean Kremer (quadriceps) landing on the injured list. While stepping into Kremer's spot in the rotation Friday, Young earned a win while striking out five Red Sox batters and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk. With Kremer due to miss multiple weeks, Young should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation so long as he continues to perform adequately.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
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