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Brandon Young News: Strong showing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Young allowed two unearned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Young didn't get much run support while he was on the mound, but the Orioles stepped up after his exit. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in all four of his outings in May, giving up a total of nine runs (seven earned) with a 17:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings this month. For the season, he has a 3.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings over seven starts. Young's next start is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
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