Brandon Young News: Stumbles vs. Houston

Young (2-1) took the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Young was solid in his first two major-league starts, allowing just three runs over 10.2 innings. It was a drastically different story Thursday, however, as the Astros tagged the right-hander for five runs in the first inning and another four in the fourth. Despite the rough showing, Young figures to get at least one more look in Baltimore's rotation with Trevor Rogers (illness) and Dean Kramer (quadriceps) sidelined. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.