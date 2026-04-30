Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Stumbles vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Young (2-1) took the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Young was solid in his first two major-league starts, allowing just three runs over 10.2 innings. It was a drastically different story Thursday, however, as the Astros tagged the right-hander for five runs in the first inning and another four in the fourth. Despite the rough showing, Young figures to get at least one more look in Baltimore's rotation with Trevor Rogers (illness) and Dean Kramer (quadriceps) sidelined. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Young See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
252 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
257 days ago