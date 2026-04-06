Brandon Young News: Summoned to start Monday's game

The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Young will be the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the White Sox, filling in for the injured Zach Eflin (elbow). The right-hander really struggled in 12 starts for the Orioles in 2025, finishing with a 6.24 ERA and 47:22 K:BB over 57.2 innings. Young could earn an additional start this weekend against the Giants if he pitches well, though Dean Kremer is a likelier option to fill that slot.