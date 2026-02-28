Brandyn Garcia headshot

Brandyn Garcia Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Garcia was taken out of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to an illness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Garcia had diminished velocity and poor command over his pitches Saturday, but his performance turned out to be a symptom of illness rather than a physical injury. He'll take all the time he needs to recover and should be back pitching in the Cactus League relatively soon.

Brandyn Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
212 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
226 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
307 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
326 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
354 days ago