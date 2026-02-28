Brandyn Garcia Injury: Exits with trainer

Garcia was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Garcia struggled with his command during his appearance Saturday, as he hit two batters and walked another before one of Arizona's trainers took him out of the game. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 25-year-old lefty, but the team will take a closer look at him and likely offer an update after the game.