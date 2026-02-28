Brandyn Garcia Injury: Exits with trainer
Garcia was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Garcia struggled with his command during his appearance Saturday, as he hit two batters and walked another before one of Arizona's trainers took him out of the game. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 25-year-old lefty, but the team will take a closer look at him and likely offer an update after the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing212 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move226 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch307 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments326 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More