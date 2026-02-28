Brandyn Garcia headshot

Brandyn Garcia Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 2:11pm

Garcia was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Garcia struggled with his command during his appearance Saturday, as he hit two batters and walked another before one of Arizona's trainers took him out of the game. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 25-year-old lefty, but the team will take a closer look at him and likely offer an update after the game.

Brandyn Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
212 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
226 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
307 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
326 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
354 days ago