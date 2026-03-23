Brandyn Garcia headshot

Brandyn Garcia News: Opening 2026 at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jack Sommers of DBacks On SI reports.

With this move now official, the Diamondbacks will begin the 2026 campaign without a lefty in their bullpen. "The reason for this decision, and this is what I told Brandyn, is that our main pillar, and I shared these pillars with you, is filling up the strike zone," said skipper Torey Lovullo. "I felt like that was a little inconsistent." Garcia struggled to find the strike zone during his spring training appearances, as shown by seven walks in 6.1 innings of work. He'll need to shift his focus to pounding the zone at Triple-A if he wants to earn a place on the big-league roster.

Brandyn Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandyn Garcia See More
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
235 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
249 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
330 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
349 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025