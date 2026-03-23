Brandyn Garcia News: Opening 2026 at Triple-A

Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jack Sommers of DBacks On SI reports.

With this move now official, the Diamondbacks will begin the 2026 campaign without a lefty in their bullpen. "The reason for this decision, and this is what I told Brandyn, is that our main pillar, and I shared these pillars with you, is filling up the strike zone," said skipper Torey Lovullo. "I felt like that was a little inconsistent." Garcia struggled to find the strike zone during his spring training appearances, as shown by seven walks in 6.1 innings of work. He'll need to shift his focus to pounding the zone at Triple-A if he wants to earn a place on the big-league roster.