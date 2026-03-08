Brandyn Garcia headshot

Brandyn Garcia News: Overcomes illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Garcia (illness) struck out three batters over two perfect innings in his last two Cactus League appearances Wednesday and Saturday.

During his second appearance of the spring back on Feb. 28, Garcia was lifted early after falling ill, but he needed just a few days to move past the issue. The 25-year-old lefty has allowed just two total baserunners over three innings this spring, putting him in good shape to break camp as a member of the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen.

Brandyn Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
