Brandyn Garcia News: Summoned from minors
The Diamondbacks recalled Garcia from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Garcia earned the promotion after holding a 2.19 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 12.1 innings with Reno. The hard-throwing southpaw will likely be used in low-leverage relief situations initially.
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