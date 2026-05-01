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Brandyn Garcia News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Diamondbacks recalled Garcia from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Garcia earned the promotion after holding a 2.19 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 12.1 innings with Reno. The hard-throwing southpaw will likely be used in low-leverage relief situations initially.

Brandyn Garcia
Arizona Diamondbacks
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