Brant Hurter Injury: Sent to 60-day IL

The Tigers transferred Hurter (back) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Hurter initially landed on the injured list Sunday due to lumbar spine inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains sidelined through the All-Star break. He'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to Beau Brieske (thigh), who was activated off the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.