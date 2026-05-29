Brant Hurter headshot

Brant Hurter Injury: Sent to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Tigers transferred Hurter (back) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Hurter initially landed on the injured list Sunday due to lumbar spine inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains sidelined through the All-Star break. He'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to Beau Brieske (thigh), who was activated off the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
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