Brant Hurter headshot

Brant Hurter Injury: Set to resume rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hurter (back) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hurter was pulled off his initial rehab assignment to work on mechanics after he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in his first 3.2 innings. The lefty has been sidelined since late May with lumbar spine inflammation, and a timeline for his activation will depend on how he looks and feels in the coming days with Toledo.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
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