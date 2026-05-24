Brant Hurter Injury: Shelved with spine inflammation

The Tigers placed Hurter on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to lumbar spine inflammation.

Hurter was lifted from his most recent relief appearance in Friday's 7-4 win over the Orioles due to what manager A.J. Hinch had referred to as a back issue, and follow-up tests evidently confirmed that the lefty reliever was contending with lumbar inflammation. Detroit recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo to replace Hurter on the active roster and in the bullpen.