Brant Hurter Injury: Shelved with spine inflammation
The Tigers placed Hurter on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to lumbar spine inflammation.
Hurter was lifted from his most recent relief appearance in Friday's 7-4 win over the Orioles due to what manager A.J. Hinch had referred to as a back issue, and follow-up tests evidently confirmed that the lefty reliever was contending with lumbar inflammation. Detroit recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo to replace Hurter on the active roster and in the bullpen.
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