Brant Hurter News: Bullpen spot less secure?

With Andrew Chafin joining the Tigers on a minor-league deal last month, Hurter's roster spot could be in jeopardy coming out of camp, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The lefty Hurter pitched well last year during his MLB debut, compiling a 2.58 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 45.1 regular-season innings. However, the 34-year-old Chafin has a lot more MLB experience, which could lead the Tigers to choose him as a southpaw for their bullpen to complement the likes of Tyler Holton and Sean Guenther. Hurter still probably has a leg up in the competition, though he'd likely feel more secure if he strung together some strong outings to wrap up the spring slate.