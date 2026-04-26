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Brant Hurter News: Earns another win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Hurter (3-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win in Sunday's 8-3 victory over the Reds.

Hurter came on in the sixth inning with the Reds up 3-2, then picked up another win out of the bullpen when the Tigers scored four times in the seventh and twice more in the eighth. The lefty's three wins are already one behind his total from 2025 and half as many as he had during his encouraging 2024 rookie campaign. Hurter has been solid overall this year with a 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 11 innings so far.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
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