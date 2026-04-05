Brant Hurter News: Earns first 2026 win
Hurter (1-0) worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Saturday's 11-6 victory over St. Louis. He didn't strike out a batter.
The southpaw worked the sixth inning behind starter Jack Flaherty, who logged four innings, and Drew Anderson, who got the fifth. Hurter kept up his good work this year, as he now has a 2.25 ERA across three appearances out of Detroit's bullpen. He does only have one strikeout in four innings of work, however, and a lack of save opportunities combined with the inability to miss bats caps his fantasy value as a middle reliever.
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