Brant Hurter headshot

Brant Hurter News: Earns first hold Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hurter tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout and earned a hold in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

After six scoreless innings from starter Keider Montero, Hurter kept things going with a scoreless seventh ahead of setup man Kyle Finnegan and closer Kenley Jansen. Hurter has been decently effective in his middle-relief role so far with a 3.00 ERA across his first six appearances of the season, and Friday's hold was his first of the year. The lefty has also earned a single win in relief to date.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brant Hurter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brant Hurter See More
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Starting Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
186 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
191 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
203 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
310 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
315 days ago