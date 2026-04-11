Brant Hurter News: Earns first hold Friday
Hurter tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout and earned a hold in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.
After six scoreless innings from starter Keider Montero, Hurter kept things going with a scoreless seventh ahead of setup man Kyle Finnegan and closer Kenley Jansen. Hurter has been decently effective in his middle-relief role so far with a 3.00 ERA across his first six appearances of the season, and Friday's hold was his first of the year. The lefty has also earned a single win in relief to date.
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