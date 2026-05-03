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Brant Hurter News: Secures win in bulk-relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hurter (4-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Hurter was given bulk-relief duties in this bullpen game, and he delivered a strong performance. He entered the contest in the third inning and had his longest outing of the season, throwing 26 of 38 pitches for strikes. He's kept runs off the board over his last four games, covering eight innings with a 5:1 K:BB in that span. For the season, Hurter has a 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 18 innings as a multi-inning reliever. Casey Mize (thigh) and Justin Verlander (hip) are not close to returning, but the Tigers will be able to get by on a four-man rotation for most of the next two weeks, which limits Hurter's potential to rack up wins if the team doesn't use a bullpen game again for a while.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
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