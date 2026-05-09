Brant Hurter News: Sustains first loss Friday

Hurter (4-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of relief to take the loss Friday against the Royals. He struck out one.

After Kyle Finnegan began to unravel in the bottom of the eighth, Hurter came on in relief and escaped without further damage to keep the score 3-3. The lefty came back for the ninth and got the first two outs of the frame, but a Nick Loftin double followed by a Kyle Isbel single gave him his first loss of the season. Despite the setback, Hurter has been excellent out of the bullpen this year with a 1.77 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 20.1 innings.