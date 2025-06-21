Brant Hurter News: Takes loss as opener

Hurter (2-3) allowed four runs (no earned) on two hits and two walks while retiring only two batters to take the loss Saturday against the Rays. He also hit a batter.

Hurter served as the opener but struggled with control and couldn't complete the first inning. He was ultimately pulled after tossing 31 pitches (16 for strikes) and hitting his fifth batter of the year while also matching a season high in walks. The lefty has now allowed 11 runs across 10 innings pitched this month, though only four of them have been earned, and he still has a solid 2.29 ERA overall. Hurter should continue to work as a valuable reliever for the Tigers who also opens games on occasion.