Brant Hurter headshot

Brant Hurter News: Tallies three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hurter picked up the save in Monday's 9-6 win over Seattle, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over three innings. He struck out two.

The lefty reliever entered in the seventh inning and finished off the victory to secure his first career save. The only blemish on Hurter's performance was a ninth inning two-run homer off the bat of Cal Raleigh when Detroit held a five-run lead. This was a rare save for Hurter, who should continue to serve in middle relief for the Tigers.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
