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Braxton Ashcraft News: Cruises to 13th win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 5:50pm

Ashcraft (13-5) came away with the win against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four across eight innings. He did not issue a walk.

Ashcraft set the tone Tuesday by retiring the first 10 batters he faced. He gave up a solo homer to Brett Callahan in the fifth, but that was the only blemish to Ashcraft's excellent night, with the latter tossing only 80 pitches (61 strikes) through eight innings while generating seven whiffs and 12 groundouts. It was a spectacular encore to his complete game this past Thursday against the Marlins, and Ashcraft sits at a 3.68 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 149.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Padres on the road next week in what projects to be a two-start week for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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