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Braxton Ashcraft News: Expected back for Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ashcraft (personal) is expected to be activated from the bereavement list in time to start Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Ashcraft was placed on the bereavement list Saturday, but he will not have to miss a start, only getting his turn pushed back one day. The young right-hander is sitting on a 2.43 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over his first 29.2 innings this season and is a must-start against a lackluster Cardinals lineup.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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