Braxton Ashcraft News: Fans career-high eight in win
Ashcraft (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out eight.
Ashcraft built off an impressive 2026 debut, when he gave up only two runs in six innings versus the Reds. The eight punchouts were a career high for the right-hander, who tossed 54 of his 87 pitches for strikes Sunday. Ashcraft surrendered no walks after walking three his first time out, and he'll be looking to cross the 90-pitch mark for the first time this year in a tough spot versus the Cubs in Chicago for his next scheduled outing.
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