Braxton Ashcraft News: Fans nine in no-decision
Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out nine.
The 26-year-old right-hander was dominant once again, generating 16 swinging strikes on 77 pitches (50 total strikes), and Ashcraft left the mound in line for his second win in three starts before Dennis Santana blew the save in the ninth and sent the game to extras. The nine Ks were a new career high for Ashcraft, just one outing after he'd reset the counter to eight, and through his first 17 innings as a full-time starting pitcher he's posted a 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the Nationals.
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