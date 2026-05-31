Braxton Ashcraft News: Keeps rolling in fifth win

Ashcraft (5-2) earned the win Sunday over Minnesota, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out 11.

Ashcraft was dominant Sunday, blanking the Twins through his first five innings, ultimately allowing two runs on a Brooks Lee homer in the sixth, while setting a season high with 11 strikeouts without issuing a walk. Ashcraft has won three straight while turning in quality starts in five of his last six outings -- he's posted a 1.99 ERA with a stellar 42:5 K:BB across 40.2 innings in that span. Overall, Ashcraft's ERA is down to 2.77 on the year with a 1.03 WHIP and 81 strikeouts across 12 starts (74.2 innings). Ashcraft currently lines up for a tough road matchup with Atlanta his next time out.