Braxton Ashcraft News: Logs third straight quality start

Ashcraft allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday.

Ashcraft held the Padres scoreless until the sixth inning, when he balked home a run. That ended up being the only time San Diego scored while the righty starter was in the game, as he notched his third consecutive quality start and 13th overall this season. Ashcraft has given up exactly one run in each of his past three outings, posting a remarkable 1.17 ERA across 23 innings during that span. The 26-year-old has blossomed this season into a very promising MLB starter, posting a 13-5 record with a 3.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 161:34 K:BB across 155.1 frames spanning 26 starts.